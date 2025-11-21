Intech Investment Management LLC Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Corporation $CINF

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 714.3% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ CINF opened at $163.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.58. The firm has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $123.01 and a 1 year high of $168.20.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.84. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Insider Activity

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $153.98 per share, with a total value of $153,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 58,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,005,058.36. The trade was a 1.74% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CINF has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.67.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

