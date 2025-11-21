Intech Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 183.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,555 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth $29,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $128.91 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc has a fifty-two week low of $121.03 and a fifty-two week high of $175.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $858.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.64%.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.41, for a total transaction of $1,060,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,794,261.60. The trade was a 27.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI restated a “cautious” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.36.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

