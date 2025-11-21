Vaxcyte, Inc. $PCVX Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,443 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vaxcyte by 101.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 78,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 39,491 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its position in Vaxcyte by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,011,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,903,000 after acquiring an additional 142,086 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the second quarter worth $3,389,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Vaxcyte Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of PCVX stock opened at $47.67 on Friday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $94.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.29). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.83) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partners set a $77.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vaxcyte in a report on Friday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vaxcyte

About Vaxcyte

(Free Report)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.