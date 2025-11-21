La-Z-Boy Incorporated $LZB Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,951 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 38.3% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 317.7% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 271.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LZB shares. Zacks Research upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of La-Z-Boy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

La-Z-Boy Price Performance

LZB stock opened at $36.37 on Friday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $48.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.74.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $522.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.63 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.35%.The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. La-Z-Boy has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

La-Z-Boy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.242 dividend. This is an increase from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is currently 44.04%.

Insider Transactions at La-Z-Boy

In other La-Z-Boy news, Director Janet Kerr sold 3,372 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $120,380.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,412.10. The trade was a 48.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

