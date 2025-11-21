HealthStream, Inc. $HSTM Shares Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,904 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in HealthStream by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 380,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,531,000 after buying an additional 235,382 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HealthStream by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 882,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,431,000 after purchasing an additional 119,260 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HealthStream in the first quarter valued at about $3,228,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 186.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 81,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in HealthStream by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 386,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,426,000 after acquiring an additional 79,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kevin P. O’hara sold 2,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $55,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,321.89. This trade represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Stock Performance

Shares of HSTM stock opened at $24.51 on Friday. HealthStream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.07 and a 1 year high of $34.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.59 and its 200-day moving average is $27.15. The stock has a market cap of $727.16 million, a PE ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.43.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. HealthStream had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 6.89%.The business had revenue of $76.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.52 million. HealthStream has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthStream announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 11th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

HealthStream Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on HSTM. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthStream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

