Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly $ZALT Shares Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:ZALT – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,849 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 13.1% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 1.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 100,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 181,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 16,657 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of BATS:ZALT opened at $31.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.30. The company has a market capitalization of $503.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.29. Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly has a 12-month low of $27.45 and a 12-month high of $31.22.

Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (ZALT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 10% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three months ZALT was launched on Sep 30, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

