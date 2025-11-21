Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,558 Shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF $SMLF

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMLF. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 1,120.7% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 100.3% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 98.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of SMLF opened at $70.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.10. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $53.39 and a twelve month high of $76.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.47.

About iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

