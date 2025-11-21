iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL Holdings Decreased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 151.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000.

QUAL opened at $189.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.28 and its 200-day moving average is $186.59. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $148.34 and a one year high of $187.26.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

