Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $770,000 Position in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Celestica by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the second quarter worth $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 33.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 45.6% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Celestica in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celestica

In other news, Director Laurette T. Koellner bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $341.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,050,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,020. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLS. CIBC increased their target price on Celestica from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. New Street Research set a $400.00 price objective on Celestica in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. CICC Research began coverage on Celestica in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Celestica from $208.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.13.

Celestica Stock Performance

CLS opened at $281.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.07. Celestica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.05 and a 52-week high of $363.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 45.72 and a beta of 1.85.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 6.35%.The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

