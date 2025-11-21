Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF $BUFB Stock Holdings Lifted by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFB – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 932.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 139,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after buying an additional 126,070 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 131.3% during the first quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after acquiring an additional 85,772 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 300,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,456,000 after acquiring an additional 63,905 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF by 769.6% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 61,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 54,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,158,000.

Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF stock opened at $35.25 on Friday. Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $34.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.44. The company has a market capitalization of $219.61 million, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF Profile

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (BUFB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 12 Innovator US Equity Buffer ETFs, which target specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFB was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Innovator.

