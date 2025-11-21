Intech Investment Management LLC Increases Position in CPB Inc. $CPF

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CPB Inc. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) by 86.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,911 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CPB were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPF. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in CPB by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 4,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of CPB by 114.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of CPB by 17.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of CPB by 15.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of CPB in the first quarter worth about $248,000. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CPB alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $102,189.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 60,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,359.24. The trade was a 5.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CPB in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of CPB in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on CPB in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CPB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CPB

CPB Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE CPF opened at $28.83 on Friday. CPB Inc. has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $773.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.58.

CPB (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $66.59 million for the quarter. CPB had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 13.28%. Equities analysts forecast that CPB Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPB Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from CPB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. CPB’s payout ratio is 46.09%.

CPB Company Profile

(Free Report)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CPB Inc. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CPB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.