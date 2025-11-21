Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,072 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF $BLV

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 52.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,051,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,987,000 after purchasing an additional 552,528 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23,884.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,359,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336,937 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,402,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,091,000 after purchasing an additional 22,024 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,020,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,863,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,011,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,310,000 after buying an additional 180,207 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $70.44 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.71 and a fifty-two week high of $73.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.14 and a 200 day moving average of $69.41.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

