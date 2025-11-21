Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $562,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 262.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 45.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $65,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 13.9%

BATS MTUM opened at $238.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.20. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $168.49 and a 52 week high of $240.99.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.