Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $704,000 Holdings in Consolidated Edison Inc $ED

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,205,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,926,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $434,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,959 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 106.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,790,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,785 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,073,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 215.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,688,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Consolidated Edison to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $104.58.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of ED opened at $100.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.99. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 52 week low of $87.28 and a 52 week high of $114.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.32.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.14. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 11.98%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 59.44%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.