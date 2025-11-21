Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,253 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF $SPLV

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 209,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 95.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 599,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,622,000 after buying an additional 293,166 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 437.0% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 9,693 shares in the last quarter. Apex Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $724,000. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,745,000 after buying an additional 14,873 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $71.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.70. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $75.43.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.