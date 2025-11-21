PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Koninklijke Philips N.V. $PHG

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 1,170.3% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 30.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 125.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the first quarter worth $116,000. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PHG. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

PHG opened at $26.70 on Friday. Koninklijke Philips N.V. has a 52 week low of $21.48 and a 52 week high of $29.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.07. The firm has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.82.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 1.07%.The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips N.V. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

