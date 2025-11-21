PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. $TAK

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,544 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 15.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,320,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,120,000 after buying an additional 692,404 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,049,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 541,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after acquiring an additional 106,885 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 441,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 43,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 432,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 45,726 shares in the last quarter. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

TAK stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $15.69. The firm has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a PE ratio of 46.92 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 3.20%.The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.01 billion. Takeda Pharmaceutical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

