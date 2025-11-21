Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 282,269 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated $ELAN

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,068,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282,269 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $115,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 46.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 15,754 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 65.5% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 248,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 98,172 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Argus raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.88.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $21.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.80 and its 200-day moving average is $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.40. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $23.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 353.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.71.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Elanco Animal Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.940 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.090-0.120 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Elanco Animal Health

(Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.