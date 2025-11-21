Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Lear Corporation $LEA

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,147,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,423 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $108,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,657,389 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $587,315,000 after purchasing an additional 165,494 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Lear by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,631,477 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $232,145,000 after buying an additional 17,250 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in Lear by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,060,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,532,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Lear by 105.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 710,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,721,000 after buying an additional 365,382 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Lear by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 650,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,400,000 after acquiring an additional 30,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

LEA opened at $99.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.14. Lear Corporation has a 52-week low of $73.85 and a 52-week high of $113.10.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. Lear had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Lear has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lear Corporation will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lear in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lear from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.60.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

