Geode Capital Management LLC Has $110.13 Million Stock Holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. $ATGE

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 865,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,719 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $110,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATGE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 124.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 699,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,350,000 after purchasing an additional 387,330 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 8.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 511,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,524,000 after buying an additional 37,742 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 13.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 442,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,578,000 after buying an additional 52,013 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 435,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,876,000 after acquiring an additional 44,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,829,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Adtalem Global Education

In related news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 944 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.67, for a total transaction of $128,072.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,918.67. This trade represents a 16.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Malafronte purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.85 per share, with a total value of $91,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 100,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,225,873.25. This represents a 1.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 44,813 shares of company stock worth $5,987,684 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $93.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.37. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.79 and a 1 year high of $156.26.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $462.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.30 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Adtalem Global Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATGE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $163.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.50.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

