PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Lloyds Banking Group PLC $LYG

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 24.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 240,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,781 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LYG. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LYG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $4.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.05. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $5.05.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 18.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

