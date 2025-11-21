ONE Gas, Inc. $OGS Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,478,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,296 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $106,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OGS. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 469.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 71,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after acquiring an additional 59,218 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $623,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in ONE Gas by 437.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 68,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 56,029 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the second quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the second quarter worth about $544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

OGS stock opened at $81.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.85. ONE Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.38 and a twelve month high of $83.39.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $379.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.19 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. ONE Gas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.340-4.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.47%.

OGS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ONE Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.72.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

