Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in SiTime Corporation $SITM

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 506,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,063 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SiTime were worth $107,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peregrine Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SiTime by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,462,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of SiTime by 45.5% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 128,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,648,000 after purchasing an additional 40,220 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the second quarter worth about $230,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the second quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 4.1% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 112,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,033,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SiTime alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on SiTime from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays increased their target price on SiTime from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SiTime in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of SiTime in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of SiTime in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.17.

SiTime Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SITM opened at $252.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -85.39 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $290.46 and its 200 day moving average is $239.01. SiTime Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $105.40 and a fifty-two week high of $386.00.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $83.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.08 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SiTime Corporation will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Howe sold 5,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.00, for a total value of $1,626,581.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 59,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,843,330. This represents a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.75, for a total value of $695,250.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 90,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,957,847.75. This represents a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 44,867 shares of company stock valued at $12,458,213 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About SiTime

(Free Report)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.