Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 122,563 Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. $FBIN

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,087,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,563 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $107,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FBIN. National Pension Service boosted its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 74.5% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 119.1% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 1,142.6% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on FBIN shares. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE FBIN opened at $44.42 on Friday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $81.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.28 and its 200-day moving average is $53.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.32.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 8.75%.The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Fortune Brands Innovations has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-3.800 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.31%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.