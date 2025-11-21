Geode Capital Management LLC Has $114.10 Million Holdings in NewJersey Resources Corporation $NJR

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,545,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,954 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NewJersey Resources were worth $114,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NJR. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NewJersey Resources by 1.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 28,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in NewJersey Resources by 23.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in NewJersey Resources by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in NewJersey Resources by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of NewJersey Resources by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NJR shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NewJersey Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of NewJersey Resources in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded NewJersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NewJersey Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

NewJersey Resources Stock Performance

NJR stock opened at $48.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.67. NewJersey Resources Corporation has a 1-year low of $43.46 and a 1-year high of $51.94.

NewJersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. NewJersey Resources had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 19.64%.The company had revenue of $336.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. NewJersey Resources has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.030-3.180 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NewJersey Resources Corporation will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

NewJersey Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. NewJersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.45%.

NewJersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

