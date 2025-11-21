Entropy Technologies LP Sells 1,541 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Entropy Technologies LP reduced its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $4,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $1,606,840,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $777,075,000. Amundi raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,200,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,944 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,131,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,486 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,989,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,677,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,069 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $291.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $301.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $159.36 and a 1-year high of $316.67.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 18.34%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded GE Aerospace to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded GE Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GE Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.71, for a total transaction of $2,381,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 150,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,785,706.14. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

