Entropy Technologies LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Albemarle Corporation $ALB

Entropy Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 262.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,975 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP owned 0.06% of Albemarle worth $4,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $463,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 9.8% in the second quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 15,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 23.1% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Albemarle by 43.0% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 658,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,291,000 after purchasing an additional 198,246 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Albemarle from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Dbs Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.04.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of ALB stock opened at $116.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.73. Albemarle Corporation has a one year low of $49.43 and a one year high of $127.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.73. Albemarle had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 18.61%.The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.55) earnings per share. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Corporation will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -101.89%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

