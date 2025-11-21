Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,007 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 81,355 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.06% of Intuitive Surgical worth $108,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.5% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 32.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth about $650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $552.23 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $425.00 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.05, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $489.85 and a 200 day moving average of $504.10.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 28.58%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 7,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.43, for a total transaction of $4,147,227.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,595.79. This trade represents a 95.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry L. Charlton sold 13,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $7,963,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,480. This trade represents a 81.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 116,164 shares of company stock valued at $61,916,172 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ISRG. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $625.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Intuitive Surgical to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $620.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $608.92.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

