DNB Asset Management AS Reduces Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,403 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $96,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 38.4% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 47,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,512,000 after buying an additional 13,129 shares during the period. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,840,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 20,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,841,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 549 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 71.1% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 77 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,244 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.11, for a total transaction of $6,934,016.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 115,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,463,679.48. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $774.20 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $439.38 and a 12 month high of $841.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $786.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $715.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.27 by $1.98. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $15.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.40 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GS. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $843.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Barclays raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $752.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $756.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $786.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

