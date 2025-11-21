Entropy Technologies LP Grows Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

Entropy Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,361 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP owned 0.05% of Lumentum worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lumentum by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Lumentum by 224.4% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LITE. Northland Securities set a $250.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lumentum from $78.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Lumentum from $83.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. KGI Securities began coverage on Lumentum in a report on Monday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.88.

In related news, insider Yuen Wupen sold 821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.14, for a total transaction of $192,228.94. Following the sale, the insider owned 96,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,646,020.80. The trade was a 0.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jae Kim sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $41,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 38,400 shares in the company, valued at $9,446,400. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,458 shares of company stock valued at $7,284,040. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lumentum stock opened at $233.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.09. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.65 and a 1-year high of $282.66. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 156.54 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $533.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.10 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 6.11%.Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Lumentum has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.300-1.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

