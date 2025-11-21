DNB Asset Management AS Has $123.21 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 924,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,421 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.16% of Emerson Electric worth $123,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,129,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,217,139,000 after acquiring an additional 695,105 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,280,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,675,403,000 after purchasing an additional 980,652 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,143,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,610,958,000 after purchasing an additional 89,192 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,195,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,223,947,000 after buying an additional 1,499,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,166,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $785,770,000 after buying an additional 611,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $123.74 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $90.06 and a 52-week high of $150.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $69.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.04.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.555 per share. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 54.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

