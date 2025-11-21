Entropy Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,902,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 325.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 587 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.1% during the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 26,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 28.4% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Shares of RL opened at $327.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $321.96 and a 200-day moving average of $296.80. The company has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 1 year low of $176.61 and a 1 year high of $342.99.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.9125 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 26.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on RL shares. Wall Street Zen raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $354.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Profile

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.