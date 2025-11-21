Entropy Technologies LP Takes Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the first quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. now owns 6,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.6% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 21,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $301,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.67.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $117.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $493.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.95. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $123.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 59.88%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.