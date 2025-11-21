DNB Asset Management AS Reduces Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

DNB Asset Management AS cut its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 559,942 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 40,065 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $133,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.0% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth $58,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at $1,569,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 15.2% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $210.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $235.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.41 and a 12-month high of $276.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.83%.The business had revenue of $21.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMUS. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Hsbc Global Res raised T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Rothschild Redb raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on T-Mobile US

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, CEO Srini Gopalan purchased 9,800 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $201.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,977,836.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 90,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,215,869.56. This trade represents a 12.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.91, for a total transaction of $539,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 156,203 shares in the company, valued at $33,725,789.73. This represents a 1.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,789,021 shares of company stock worth $422,253,956 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.