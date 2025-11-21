Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Stock Price

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on YMM. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 price objective on Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 price target on Full Truck Alliance in a report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Full Truck Alliance has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.43.

Shares of Full Truck Alliance stock opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. Full Truck Alliance has a 1 year low of $9.16 and a 1 year high of $14.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Full Truck Alliance by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 62.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 30,845 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the first quarter valued at $3,097,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 168.4% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 126,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 79,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 1st quarter worth about $3,863,000. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

