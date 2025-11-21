Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $1.29 Million Investment in AngloGold Ashanti PLC $AU

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti PLC (NYSE:AU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 28,351 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AU. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the second quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,963 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 4.8% in the first quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. now owns 26,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Citigroup began coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Monday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance

Shares of AU stock opened at $79.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.11. AngloGold Ashanti PLC has a 52 week low of $22.45 and a 52 week high of $85.85.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The mining company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.02). AngloGold Ashanti had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 23.60%.The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti PLC will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

AngloGold Ashanti Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.18%.

About AngloGold Ashanti

(Free Report)

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngloGold Ashanti PLC (NYSE:AU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.