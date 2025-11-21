Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 2,470 Shares of Equifax, Inc. $EFX

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its position in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFX. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EFX opened at $206.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $230.68 and a 200-day moving average of $247.58. The company has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.64. Equifax, Inc. has a one year low of $199.98 and a one year high of $281.07.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Equifax has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.080 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.550-7.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 37.95%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EFX. UBS Group lifted their target price on Equifax from $287.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $251.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $295.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.13.

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 21,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.12, for a total transaction of $4,942,732.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,095,040.40. This trade represents a 49.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jamil Farshchi sold 4,925 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.94, for a total transaction of $1,176,779.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,364 shares in the company, valued at $9,405,634.16. This represents a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 54,270 shares of company stock valued at $12,580,837 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

