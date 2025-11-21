Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Takes Position in Equifax, Inc. $EFX

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the first quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 98.5% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Equifax in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $295.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Monday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $271.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on Equifax from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 27,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.10, for a total value of $6,461,324.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 142,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,032,047.40. This represents a 16.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jamil Farshchi sold 4,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.94, for a total transaction of $1,176,779.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,405,634.16. The trade was a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,270 shares of company stock valued at $12,580,837. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of EFX stock opened at $206.56 on Friday. Equifax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.98 and a 52-week high of $281.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.58.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 11.08%.The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equifax has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.080 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.550-7.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

