Zacks Research Issues Positive Outlook for EL Earnings

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Estee Lauder Companies in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Estee Lauder Companies’ current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Estee Lauder Companies’ Q4 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 7.91%.The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Argus upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.65.

Estee Lauder Companies Stock Performance

EL opened at $86.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.53 and its 200 day moving average is $84.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19. Estee Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $48.37 and a 12-month high of $104.53.

Institutional Trading of Estee Lauder Companies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EL. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 22.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $692,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 19,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 22.6% in the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 173,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 32,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,702 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total transaction of $339,288.30. Following the sale, the director owned 15,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,650.35. This trade represents a 19.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lande Rashida La sold 6,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total value of $589,593.96. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 19,521 shares of company stock worth $1,770,602 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -54.26%.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

