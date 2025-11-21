Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. $ALSN Shares Sold by Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd cut its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 50.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,985 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 929,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $88,919,000 after purchasing an additional 484,916 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 38.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 853 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 9.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 331,614 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,726,000 after purchasing an additional 27,384 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the second quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALSN shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Allison Transmission from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $92.00.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

NYSE ALSN opened at $81.25 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.01 and a fifty-two week high of $122.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.32). Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Allison Transmission has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.24%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Featured Stories

