Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 461,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $104,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Petrus Trust Company LTA boosted its position in Littelfuse by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 1,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 27.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Littelfuse by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Littelfuse

In other news, VP Ryan K. Stafford sold 10,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.34, for a total transaction of $2,667,236.04. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 30,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,030,194.18. This trade represents a 24.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 13,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.43, for a total transaction of $3,453,490.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,920.61. This trade represents a 79.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LFUS. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Baird R W raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.50.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $234.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.10 and a 1 year high of $275.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $255.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.79.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $624.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.70 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 5.66%.The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Littelfuse has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Further Reading

