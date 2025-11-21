Geode Capital Management LLC Has $101.53 Million Stock Position in Rithm Capital Corp. $RITM

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,991,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,307 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $101,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $96,027,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Rithm Capital by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,907,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,276 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Rithm Capital by 288.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,725,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,090 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Rithm Capital by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,654,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,395,000 after purchasing an additional 320,357 shares during the period. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the second quarter valued at $24,938,000. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RITM opened at $10.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.30. Rithm Capital Corp. has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.58.

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 18.82%. As a group, analysts expect that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.3%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RITM shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rithm Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

In other news, CEO Michael Nierenberg sold 301,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $3,317,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Zeiden sold 19,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $214,256.35. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

