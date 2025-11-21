Comparing CAPITA (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) & ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM)

CAPITA (OTCMKTS:CTAGY – Get Free Report) and ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CAPITA and ABM Industries”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CAPITA $3.09 billion 0.16 $98.01 million N/A N/A ABM Industries $8.63 billion 0.30 $81.40 million $1.84 22.64

Volatility & Risk

CAPITA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ABM Industries.

CAPITA has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ABM Industries has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.6% of ABM Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of ABM Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CAPITA and ABM Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CAPITA 0 0 0 1 4.00 ABM Industries 0 3 2 0 2.40

ABM Industries has a consensus target price of $55.67, indicating a potential upside of 33.64%. Given ABM Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ABM Industries is more favorable than CAPITA.

Profitability

This table compares CAPITA and ABM Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CAPITA N/A N/A N/A ABM Industries 1.34% 12.12% 4.18%

Summary

ABM Industries beats CAPITA on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CAPITA

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two divisions: Public Service and Capita Experience divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration. It also provides customer experience transformation, contact management, collection and debt management, complaint handling, customer experience system and software, acquisition and retention, and data and analytics. In addition, the company offers licensing and support, support, digital policing, and engineering practice; learning and development services; education service and local education authority software; solutions for central and local government services; and business process services. Further, it provides pension administration and software, pensions consulting, and data solutions; finance software, automation, and management information systems solutions; cloud, cyber security, digital connectivity, IT services, robotic process automation, and workplace IT solutions; and actuarial, defence, financial, healthcare, housing, legal, public safety, retail, retail banking, utility, and welfare and employability services. The company was formerly known as The Capita Group plc and changed its name to Capita plc in January 2012. Capita plc was founded in 1984 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. The company offers janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, including corporate offices for high tech clients, sports and entertainment venues, and traditional hospitals and non-acute healthcare facilities; provides vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers. It also offers integrated facility services, engineering, and other specialized services in various types of manufacturing, distribution, and data center facilities. In addition, the company delivers custodial and landscaping and grounds for public school districts, private schools, colleges, and universities. Further, it supports airlines and airports with services comprising passenger assistance, catering logistics, air cabin maintenance, and transportation services. Additionally, the company provides electric vehicle power design, installation, and maintenance, as well as microgrid systems installations. ABM Industries Incorporated was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

