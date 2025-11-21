Financial Comparison: Global Interactive Technologies (GITS) & Its Competitors

Global Interactive Technologies (NASDAQ:GITS – Get Free Report) is one of 56 public companies in the “COMP – SOFTWARE” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Global Interactive Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Global Interactive Technologies and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Global Interactive Technologies $790,000.00 -$6.17 million -2.22 Global Interactive Technologies Competitors $15.27 billion $4.15 billion 24.79

Global Interactive Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Global Interactive Technologies. Global Interactive Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Interactive Technologies 1 0 0 0 1.00 Global Interactive Technologies Competitors 465 3291 8493 310 2.69

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Global Interactive Technologies and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “COMP – SOFTWARE” companies have a potential upside of 30.22%. Given Global Interactive Technologies’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Global Interactive Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Global Interactive Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of shares of all “COMP – SOFTWARE” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Global Interactive Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of shares of all “COMP – SOFTWARE” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Global Interactive Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Interactive Technologies N/A -104.68% -93.94% Global Interactive Technologies Competitors -3.81% 26.26% 7.10%

Risk and Volatility

Global Interactive Technologies has a beta of -0.86, meaning that its stock price is 186% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Interactive Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 3.15, meaning that their average stock price is 215% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Global Interactive Technologies competitors beat Global Interactive Technologies on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

About Global Interactive Technologies

Global Interactive Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of a global multi-media platform for users to interact with other like-minded users to share appreciation of various types of entertainment and cultures such as K-POP and modern Korean culture. It operates through the FANTOO platform. The company was founded on October 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

