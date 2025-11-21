Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LAC shares. Scotiabank upgraded Lithium Americas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Cormark cut shares of Lithium Americas from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$5.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$6.50 target price on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday.

TSE LAC opened at C$6.75 on Friday. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of C$3.30 and a 1 year high of C$14.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 13.88 and a quick ratio of 52.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$8.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.36.

Lithium Americas is developing three lithium production assets, two brine resources located in northwestern Argentina and a clay resource in Nevada, U.S. While the company has no current lithium production, we expect the first Argentina resource, Cauchari-Olaroz, to enter production in late 2022. We expect the Nevada project, Thacker Pass, to enter production in the middle of the 2020s and the second brine resource, Pastos Grandes, to enter production in the late-2020s.

