Flowco Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FLOC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Flowco Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FLOC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.20.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Flowco in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research downgraded Flowco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Flowco in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Flowco in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Flowco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th.

In other Flowco news, EVP Chad Roberts sold 55,173 shares of Flowco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $1,007,458.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 332,327 shares in the company, valued at $6,068,291.02. The trade was a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Flowco in the 1st quarter worth about $1,064,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Flowco in the first quarter worth $156,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Flowco during the 1st quarter worth $359,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Flowco during the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowco in the first quarter valued at about $2,057,000.

Shares of Flowco stock opened at $15.98 on Friday. Flowco has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $30.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 5.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day moving average of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Flowco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.67%.

We are a leading provider of production optimization, artificial lift and methane abatement solutions for the oil and natural gas industry. Our products and services include a full range of equipment and technology solutions that enable our customers to efficiently and cost-effectively maximize the profitability and economic lifespan of the production phase of their operations.

