Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 36,818 Shares of Black Hills Corporation $BKH

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,822,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,818 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $102,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Black Hills during the first quarter worth $30,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Black Hills by 4,115.4% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Black Hills news, CFO Kimberly F. Nooney sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $1,025,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,704.70. This represents a 29.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised shares of Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Black Hills has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Black Hills

Black Hills Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $70.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.76. Black Hills Corporation has a 12 month low of $54.92 and a 12 month high of $72.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.12.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $430.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.96 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.81%. Black Hills’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Black Hills Corporation will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.676 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Black Hills Company Profile

(Free Report)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.