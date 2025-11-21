Reviewing Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) and Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) and Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.3% of Maravai LifeSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.1% of Brainsway shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Maravai LifeSciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of Brainsway shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Maravai LifeSciences and Brainsway”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maravai LifeSciences $259.18 million 3.37 -$144.85 million ($0.84) -4.07 Brainsway $41.02 million 6.91 $2.92 million $0.30 48.33

Brainsway has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Maravai LifeSciences. Maravai LifeSciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brainsway, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Maravai LifeSciences and Brainsway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maravai LifeSciences -62.88% -22.42% -12.11% Brainsway 12.73% 9.46% 5.96%

Volatility & Risk

Maravai LifeSciences has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brainsway has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Maravai LifeSciences and Brainsway, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maravai LifeSciences 2 5 3 0 2.10 Brainsway 0 1 2 0 2.67

Maravai LifeSciences presently has a consensus target price of $5.22, indicating a potential upside of 52.60%. Brainsway has a consensus target price of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 41.38%. Given Maravai LifeSciences’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Maravai LifeSciences is more favorable than Brainsway.

Summary

Brainsway beats Maravai LifeSciences on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maravai LifeSciences

(Get Free Report)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc., a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species. It operates in two segments, Nucleic Acid Production and Biologics Safety Testing. The Nucleic Acid Production segment manufactures and sells products for use in the fields of gene therapy, vaccines, nucleoside chemistry, oligonucleotide therapy, and molecular diagnostics, including reagents used in the chemical synthesis, modification, labelling, and purification of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and ribonucleic acid (RNA). This segment also offers messenger RNA, oligonucleotides, and oligonucleotide building blocks, as well as custom enzyme development and manufacturing and CleanCap capping technology. The Biologics Safety Testing segment sells analytical products for use in biologic manufacturing process development, including custom product-specific development antibody, and assay development services. This segment also provides HCP ELISA kits, other bioprocess impurity and contaminant ELISA kits, ancillary reagents, viral clearance prediction kits, and custom services. The company serves biopharmaceutical companies, and other biopharmaceutical and life sciences research companies; and academic research institutions and in vitro diagnostics companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Brainsway

(Get Free Report)

BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases. The company serves doctors, hospitals, and medical centers in the field of psychiatry. BrainsWay Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.