Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Hyatt Hotels Corporation $H

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 745,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,452 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $103,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 86.7% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 18,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 350.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of H stock opened at $149.39 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $102.43 and a fifty-two week high of $168.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.14.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.79). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Hyatt Hotels’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -64.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Peter Sears sold 12,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total value of $1,927,390.94. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,922.94. This represents a 68.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Udell sold 4,131 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $624,194.10. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,831.60. The trade was a 19.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 23,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,611,550 over the last 90 days. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.67.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

