Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

AMADY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Santander upgraded Amadeus IT Group to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Amadeus IT Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Amadeus IT Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMADY opened at $68.33 on Friday. Amadeus IT Group has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $85.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Amadeus IT Group had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 21.08%. On average, analysts predict that Amadeus IT Group will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Air Distribution, Air IT Solutions, and Hospitality & Other Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services, and other processing solutions through Amadeus GDS, Altéa PSS, and New Skies platforms.

