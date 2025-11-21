Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company.
AMADY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Santander upgraded Amadeus IT Group to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Amadeus IT Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Amadeus IT Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th.
Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Amadeus IT Group had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 21.08%. On average, analysts predict that Amadeus IT Group will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.
Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Air Distribution, Air IT Solutions, and Hospitality & Other Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services, and other processing solutions through Amadeus GDS, Altéa PSS, and New Skies platforms.
